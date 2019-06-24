Delhi emerging crime capital of country: Sanjay Singh

The matter of alleged beating up of an by police in the city was raised in the on Monday by member

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, he said was emerging as the "crime capital" of the country and urged the convene a meeting to discuss the issue.

Singh cited several incidents of crime in to stress his point.

He alleged that 220 round of bullets were fired on roads during the past one month while 243 incidents of rape were reported during the past one year.Incidents of murder too were on the rise, he said.

The further alleged that Sarabjeet Singh was dragged on the road and beaten up.

The incident that took place in Mukherjee Nagar earlier this month had triggered a public outcry, with members of a particular community taking to the streets demanding action against the police personnel involved.

Singh suggested the immediately convene a meeting and the too should be called.

Crime must stop, he added.

Meanwhile, making a 'special mention' in the House, Ajay Pratap Singh demanded early completion of the Sidhi-Singrauli section of Rewa-Sidhi-Singrauli project in

V Maitreyan (AIADMK) demanded urgent release of funds due to under various heads.

member Balwinder Singh Bhunder raised the issue of pollution in which passes through Haryana, Chandigarh, and

He demanded steps to protect the river and its tributaries from the discharge of waste matter into it.

of JD-U demanded that the facility of OPD treatment in private hospital be given to CGHS beneficiaries without referral from the age of 60 instead of 75.

