Castor seed futures up by Rs 8 on firm bets

Castor seed prices rose by Rs 8 to Rs 5,394 per in futures trade Monday after investors widened their bets amid firm trend at the spot market.

Marketmen said apart from rising demand from consuming industries short position of stocks in the spot market mainly led to the rise in castor seed futures.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for July contracts was trading higher by Rs 8, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 5,394 per clocking an open interest of 174,025 lots.

Castor seed for August contracts edged higher by Rs 8, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 5,470 per having an open interest of 84,475 lots.

