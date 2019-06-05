Australian police raid public broadcaster amid media crackdown

raided the headquarters of ABC on Wednesday, the second high-profile probe into outlets in 24 hours, amid a crackdown on sensitive leaks.

ABC executives said police searched the corporation's offices in Sydney, targeting three journalists involved in a two-year-old investigative report.

In 2017, ABC obtained government documents that showed Australian special forces had killed innocent men and children in

The said the search was "in relation to allegations of publishing classified material, contrary to provisions of the Crimes Act 1914." ABC said the to reporters' handwritten notes, emails, story drafts, footage and passwords, among other things.

"It is highly unusual for the national broadcaster to be raided in this way," said David Anderson, as the organisation tried to win legal redress.

A day earlier police raided a journalist's home in over a report that detailed the authorities' bid to gain powers to spy on Australian at home.

Both stories involved sensitive and potentially classified materials and were embarrassing to the Australian authorities and the in particular.

has tried to distance himself from the raids, which come just days after his re-election, insisting they were police, not government, matters.

" believes strongly in the freedom of the press and we have clear rules and protections for the freedom of the press," he said during a visit to

"There are also clear rules protecting Australia's national security and everybody should operate in accordance with all of those laws passed by our parliament." Shadow Home Affairs minister, the Labor party's Kristina Keneally, demanded an explanation about why the raids occurred.

"Protecting our national security is complex work, but it always must have the right checks and balances." Although the press in can report largely free of political interference, strict defamation laws, court gag orders and state security statutes affect what can be said in print and broadcast.

Australia's Media, -- a union -- branded the raids a "disturbing attempt to intimidate legitimate journalism that is in the public interest."



"Police raiding journalists is becoming normalised and it has to stop... it seems that when the truth embarrasses the government, the result is the Federal Police will come knocking at your door.

