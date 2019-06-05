Scientists for study on impact of microplastics on mangroves

Scientists have underlined the need to conduct a detailed study on the impact of on the eco-system in the country, as it is believed that these tiny plastic particles can adversely affect marine life.

As far as is concerned, the previous studies by the CSIR-NIO (National Institute of Oceanography), located near Panaji, had confirmed the presence of along the coastline in the famous tourist destination.

Researchers feel that studies can be done in selected sites like the Zuari, Mandovi, Chapora, Terekhol, Talpona and Galgibag rivers and in near

Microplastics, measuring less than five mm, come from a variety of sources including larger plastic debris that degrades into tinier pieces.

These small particles can easily pass into sea and other water bodies, posing a potential threat to aquatic life.

"It is important to know what type of are accumulated in the sediments and sediment-related flora and fauna, and their sources in abundance.

"The findings will provide a new insight into distribution, and transformation of microplastics in ecosystems located on semi-enclosed sea," said Dr Mahua Saha, with CSIR-NIO, on the sidelines of the World Day Wednesday.

Scientists have conducted a preliminary study of the mangrove eco-system in the Mandovi river, but the need for a detailed research is felt to find out the exact impact of microplastics on this eco-system.

"There is no detailed study on the impact of microplastics on the mangrove eco-system in The countries like Singapore, and have conducted the studies bringing in results that are alarming," said Saha.

Underlining importance of such study, she said the always serve as buffers and act as barriers to prevent delivery of land-based inorganic and organic contaminants into sea.

"However, limited information is available on the distributions of microplastics in the mangrove ecosystems," the said.

Saha said the Indian mangrove vegetation is the fourth largest in the world, which is distributed along the coastline and occupies 8 per cent of the total world mangrove covering 6749 square kms.

The entire mangrove habitats in are situated in east coast, and the Andaman &

" zone ranges from Sundarban forest of West Bengal to Cauvery estuary of and comprises 70 per cent mangroves while the region, which stretches from Bhavnagar estuary of to estuary of Kerala, constitutes 15 per cent mangroves.

"Various species of mangroves are reported along the coast of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, respectively, in western India," Saha said, adding that mangrove vegetation in is spread on 500 hectares.

