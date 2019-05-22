Austria tabloid offers trip to 'Ibiza-gate' villa after scandal

An Austrian is offering a to win a trip to the luxury where a hidden camera caught a far-right in a that forced the collapse of the government.

The video, filmed on the Spanish holiday island of in 2017, led to Heinz-Christian Strache's resignation as on Saturday and a call for new elections after what has been dubbed the "Ibiza-gate" scandal.

In the video published by German media, Strache appeared to offer public contracts during an alcohol-fuelled evening with a woman posing as a relative of a Russian oligarch in return for election campaign help.

"We bring you to Ibiza! Two people fly for two nights to Ibiza, precisely to the where Strache was filmed secretly," read the announcement on oe24, the of

Those who want to participate can submit their and will be informed by telephone if they have won, the announcement said. The trip starts next Tuesday.

and Oe24 secured the booking at the villa, which is available on vacation home platform for between 800 to 1,100 euros (US$900 to 1,200) a night.

The "architecturally designed new countryside villa", eight kilometres from city, has four bedrooms, a pool and a "woodland setting garden", according to the posting on

The scandal rocked the government of who has called for elections and ended the coalition with Strache's far-right Freedom Party, which many on Europe's right had held up as a model alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)