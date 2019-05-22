Daimler offers wheel to new CEO amid tricky gear change

Flamboyant boss was set bow out after 13 years on Wednesday, leaving successor to tackle problems brewing under the bonnet of the maker.

Zetsche, 66, is credited with saving Daimler, skillfully managing the 2007 divorce from Chrysler, but his successor faces challenges as the German struggles to convert to electric

Kallenius, previously of research and responsible for the switch to electric, officially replaces Zetsche at the end of Wednesday's annual general meeting in

Zetsche's departure marks the end of an era, as the 49-year-old Swede becomes Daimler's in over five decades.

"Without Mr. Zetsche, would no longer exist," Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, of Germany's Center for Automotive Research, told AFP.

"He saved them from insolvency." Along with his bristling whiskers, Zetsche's breaks with the staid codes of corporate -- often making public appearances in jeans and Converse sneakers -- have made him a household name.

Newcomer Kallenius has a more low-key approach, favouring suits and smart shoes rather than trainers.

But he will have to hit the ground running as Zetsche leaves him several issues to clean up.

Sales figures worldwide are lagging behind record years, with net profits at the Stuttgart-based group tumbling 29 percent to 7.6 billion euros ($8.7 billion) last year.

"We cannot and will not be satisfied with the current level of profitability," Zetsche said in his parting speech Wednesday.

Earnings were sapped by massive investments in developing new like electric and autonomous

The 'dieselgate' scandal must also be cleaned up.

Last year, had to recall hundreds of thousands of because of alleged illegal emissions manipulation, and faces ongoing legal proceedings.

Having announced Zetsche's departure last September, there has been a carefully co-ordinated change of the over the last eight months as he gradually handed over responsibilities behind the scenes.

If Zetsche's era stood for diesel engines, Kallenius needs to manage the switch to electric-powered vehicles.

presented its first all-electric EQ brand SUV in last September.

But harder decisions are on the horizon, with details needed on a cost-cutting programme that could see thousands of jobs slashed, as at fellow German giants and

"We have to cut costs and increase the efficiency throughout the company," Zetsche urged.

Meanwhile shareholders will be asked to vote on Daimler's reorganisation into a holding company with more autonomy for its three divisions: cars and vans, trucks and buses, and

Zetsche "has laid a lot of groundwork," industry expert Dudenhoeffer said, meaning that in many areas, "now they just have to accelerate".

"Swedes can do more than sell good-looking furniture. We can also do more than produce Swedish meatballs and ABBA -- just to clear up the next cliche's," Kallenius wrote in a company blog just prior to his appointment.

Industry observers say Kallenius has already made his first key move, sealing a joint venture with to build the next generation of Smart cars in

Unlike Zetsche, Kallenius is not considered a fan of the mini two-seaters, nicknamed the 'Bonsai-Benz', and will have to decide how closely Daimler will co-operate with major shareholder

Kallenius has certainly served his apprenticeship after working in the automobile sector for more than a quarter of a century.

After a spell at straight after studying economics in and St Gallen, Kallenius became of British racing team in 2003 and in 2009 became of Mercedes-Benz's US operation.

Zetsche moved him up to board level in 2015 and two years later entrusted Kallenius with the research and development department -- marking him out as an heir apparent.

Kallenius presents himself as the innovative champion of electric vehicles, but the new Daimler boss is no stranger to roaring engines and clouds of exhaust fumes.

