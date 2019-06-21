Author Amish Tripathi is the new director of London's Nehru Centre

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Author Amish Tripathi has been named the director of London's Nehru Centre, which is under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, a senior ICCR official said.

Author of best-selling books like the Secret of the Nagas and Sita - Warrior of Mithila, Tripathi will take over from diplomat Srinivas Gotru. Gotru's four-year tenure ended early this year.

Tripathi was appointed after he applied for the post followed by an interview with a selection panel, ICCR president Vinay Sahasrabudhe has said.

The Nehru Centre was founded in 1992 with Gopalkrishna Gandhi as its founder director. Playwright-actor Girish Karnad was among the prominent people to have helmed the centre.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 15:45 IST

