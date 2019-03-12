JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Minerva Punjab claim they have pulled out of Super Cup along with 7 other I-League clubs

Shell firm boss held for using buyers' money to purchase land in Goa
Business Standard

Sri Lankan bank selects Infosys Finacle for block-chain based transaction

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Infosys said Tuesday Sri Lanka-based Hatton National Bank has selected its Finacle Trade Connect to enable a blockchain-based domestic and cross-border trade finance network.

The Finacle Trade Connect solution will be used by HNB to pilot a trade network with other corresponding banking partners and its corporate clients.

"Blockchain technology offers unprecedented opportunities to transform banking, with advantages increasing exponentially with increased collaboration. We are excited to collaborate with HNB in this promising journey," Sanat Rao, Chief Business Officer, Infosys Finacle said in a statement.

Finacle is the industry-leading digital banking solution suite from EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned product subsidiary of Infosys.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 22:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements