Authors from 20 countries taking part in Brahmaputra Literary

Authors from more than 20 countries are taking part in the third edition of the Brahmaputra Literary Festival that was inaugurated here Saturday.

Assam inaugurated the festival in which writers of the 10 ASEAN countries, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Sri Lanka, and others would attend.

"All writers are committed to human welfare. Whatever thoughts they pen down, it touches human conscience and contributes to development of society," he said after inaugurating the festival.

Sonowal also announced introduction of two awards at the state and national levels to promote creative writing.

The national level award would carry a prize of Rs 10 lakh and the state level one to have Rs 5 lakh, he said adding that the awards would be presented during the next edition of the festival.

Dr Ma Thida, who was the guest of honour on the occasion, said literature does not have any race but it requires freedom of imagination, speech and opinion.

The progress of literature does not depend on writers alone but readers also have an important role to play in keeping the art of writing moving forward, she added.

The Brahmaputra Literary Festival has been organized by the under the guidance of the state education department with special focus on ASEAN literature.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)