Former MP CM Chouhan calls Rahul Gandhi 'king of lies'

Rahul Gandhi is the " of lies" who makes false promises before elections, former Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here Saturday.

Chouhan, who is in to attend a BJP cluster meet along with deputy CM and Jitu Vaghani, also attacked the Congress-led government in for its farm loan waiver scheme.

" ji is jhooton ke sartaj ( of lies). He says noting other than lies these days. He makes false promises before elections. He had promised that loans of all farmers will be waived off within ten days. It is two months now and no loan has been waived till date," Chauhan claimed.

"The (farm loan waiver) process is being stretched. They (government) first imposed barriers to exclude beneficiaries. They are inviting application from farmers. Why applications, when banks have all the You check the list and transfer the loan amount to the banks," he said.

He alleged the government was making farmers fill up loan waiver forms to kill time till the code of conduct is announced for the polls.

He said the Congress' announcement to pay Rs 3,000 as stipend to unemployed youth was a "lie" and so were its promises of waiving off loans of women in self-help groups (SHGs) and giving pension to farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)