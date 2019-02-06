Auto driver shot dead in Delhi's Shahdara by bike-borne men

-
A 28-year-old auto driver was shot dead by two bike borne men in Delhi's Shahdara, police said Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Rohit, a resident of Geeta Colony area.
He sustained single bullet injury, Meghna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), said.
The incident happened on Tuesday night in Krishna Nagar area when Rohit was returning home after dropping off passengers. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera, which was installed in the area, a senior police officer said.
The CCTV footage showed that two men on a bike came there and shot Rohit once and fled from the spot. However, they could not be identified yet, police said.
They suspect personal enmity behind the killing as there was no attempt of robbery, Yadav added.
A case has been registered and investigations are on, police said.
