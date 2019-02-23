Avalanche in HP: Trapped Army jawans still untraceable

Five jawans, who were trapped in an avalanche that struck near on Sino- border in three days ago, were still untraceable, officials said on Saturday.

Six jawans of the Army's 7 JAK Rifles -- four from Himachal Pradesh, one each from Uttarakhand and -- were buried under the avalanche that occurred near the border outpost in Himachal Pradesh's tribal Kinnaur district around 11 am on Wednesday.

The body of one of the jawans, Havaldar Rakesh Kumar, was recovered the same day while the five others were still missing.

About 220 and 30 (ITBP) jawans restarted search and rescue operation to trace the five jawans on Saturday at 7 am, Kinnaur district officer said.

She said two teams from and a sniffer dog have also been brought at the spot for but the buried men have still not been found.

A of the Army also visited the spot to supervise the search operation, she said.

The Army is using penetrating radar for thermal and but so far they have not been successful as the avalanche is massive.

Expressing dismay at "slow" pace of rescue and search operation, Himachal urged to take up the matter with and carry out the operation more intensively.

On Friday, the last rites of Havaldar were performed with full military honours at his native Ghumarpur village in district, a said.

The Army, civil and police officers paid homage to Kumar in Kinnaur before airlifting his body to at 12.10 pm on Friday, officials added.

Kumar's mortal remains were consigned to flames in district by his son, Manish, they said. Thousands of people, including from neighbouring areas, paid their last respects to Kumar at the Ghumarpur village crematorium.

