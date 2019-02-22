Jawan killed in HP avalanche cremated with military honours; five others still missing

The last rites of Kumar, who was killed in an avalanche near on Wednesday, was performed with full military honours in his native village in on Friday even as five others trapped in the snow are still untraceable, a said.

Six jawans of the Army's 7 JAK Rifles -- four from and one each from Uttarakhand and -- were buried under the avalanche that occurred near the border outpost in district around 11 AM on Wednesday.

Havaldar Kumar's body was recovered the same day.

A could not carried out on Thursday due to bad weather.

The issued a statement Friday, saying the search for the five remaining jawans is being conducted by mountaineers of the Dogra Scouts and specialised equipment, including thermal radars, have been pressed into service.

However, blizzards, high speed winds, fresh snowfall and poor visibility have severely hampered the rescue operation, the said, adding that a fresh snow slide caused further setback.

A fresh avalanche of about 120 metres in length and 20 metres in height hit the Tinku Nullah area in district on Friday, district officer said, adding that no loss of life or property was reported.

Earlier, Army, civil and police officers paid homage to Kumar in before airlifting his body to at 12.10 pm, officials added.

Kumar's mortal remains were consigned to flames in district by his son, Manish, they said.

Thousands of people, including from neighbouring areas, paid their last respects to Kumar at the Ghumarpur village crematorium.

Traffic movement on the national highway between Pooh and Karcham continued to be hampered at four different locations due to snow slides and falling rocks, the said, adding that (GREF) personnel have been deployed to clear the road.

