Avalanche in J-K: Rescue efforts intensified to rescue trapped policemen

Rescuers on Friday intensified efforts to rescue the 10policemen feared to be trapped inside their post under a snow avalanche which strucknear on the Srinagar- National Highway, police said.

"Rescue teams have reached close to the site of the avalanche this morning. All efforts are being made to evacuate the trapped persons," a said.

An avalanche hit the north portal of on the Qazigund side in district on Thursday evening.

While 10 policemen posted at the police post near the tunnel managed to reach safety before the avalanche struck,10 other policemen were believed to be trapped.

Valley has been witnessing heavy snowfall since Wednesday with District in south receiving maximum precipitation in the past 24 hours. Some places in the district have received as much as five feet of snow, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)