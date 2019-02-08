Valencia late show snatches Copa draw at Betis

staged another late Cup comeback as Kevin Gameiro's injury-time strike snatched a 2-2 draw with in the first leg of their semi-final at the Benito Villamarin.

Betis, playing in the last four for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2005, grabbed the lead in the semi-final, first leg when Loren nodded home after a short corner routine on the of half-time on Thursday.

The outfit looked to be closing in on a home final against either or Real Madrid when 37-year-old former scored directly from a corner, but pulled one back for with 20 minutes to play.

Visitors Valencia, having scored twice in time to edge out Getafe in the quarters, levelled in the 92nd minute as substitute Gameiro diverted in Rodrigo's low cross.

The two teams will meet again at the Mestalla on February 28.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)