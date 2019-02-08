Goa jail readied for foreign nationals overstaying illegally

The government has notified a former sub-jail at as a "detention centre" for foreign nationals staying illegally in the state and those awaiting

The circular was issued on Thursday by Under (Home) Neetal Amonkar.

An said the old jail at had been renovated by the state Public Works department while the state's Social Welfare department had recruited manpower.

The coastal state sees around four lakh foreign arrivals every year on business or tourist visas, the said.

Cases of foreign nationals staying back after their visas expired have been often reported but the accused managed to secure bail as there was no specified detention centre for such individuals, a said.

