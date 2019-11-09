Ayodhya verdict historic, will strengthen social fabric: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case historic, saying it would further strengthen the country's social fabric.

Khattar's reaction comes after the Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict earlier in the day, cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"The verdict given by the Supreme Court on Ayodhya issue is historic. This verdict will help further strengthen the country's social fabric," the chief minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, authorities in Haryana's Mewat region, which has a sizeable Muslim population, had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 till Monday as a precautionary measure.

All educational institutions had also been ordered to remain shut from November 9-10, Nuh district Superintendent of Police Sangeeta Kalia said over phone.

The prohibitory orders and decision to shut educational institutions was taken before the apex court was to pronounce its verdict in the Ayodhya case.

After the verdict came out, Kalia said, there were no reports of any untoward incident in Nuh district.

