Rajasthan Cong MLA's advice to party: Resolve internal crisis amicably for state govt's stability

A senior of who contested recently concluded elections from Kota has advised the party to resolve the internal crisis amicably to ensure that the remains stable.

Ramnarain Meena, who was among 25 candidates of the party who faced defeat in the elections, said the BJP's top leadership might "try to take advantage of the crisis in the and constitutional provisions might be manipulated by the Centre to destabilise the Ashok Gehlot government".

"I fear that may attempt to destabilise the government by manipulating and misusing Article 356 of the Constitution (President's rule). Therefore, our leaders should resolve the crisis in the party amicably, as a family," Meena told ahead of the Congress' state committee meeting here Wednesday.

Meena, who is not a member of the committee, said was trying to take on Modi and his struggle should be strengthened instead of allowing the crisis to further deepen.

"I will certainly express my views on the party forum if I am asked to. The internal crisis should be resolved amicably," Meena, a five-time MLA, said.

Raising question on EVMs, Meena said that the machines were not beyond doubt and tampering with the machines was possible.

"Democracy in the country is under threat and can do anything against the interest of the democracy. It is high time all organisations having faith in democratic values come together and face the challenge strongly," he said.

Having suffered rout in the polls, the Congress is holding its committee meeting chaired by PCC and Deputy Chief Minister in

The party, which came to power and formed the in December last year, failed to win even a single seat in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP won 24 and its alliance partner RLP won one seat.

In the 200-member strong Assembly, the Congress has 100 MLAs and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has one MLA.

It is also supported from outside by 12 out of total 13 Independent MLAs and by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which has six MLAs.

The BJP has 73 seats in the state assembly.

