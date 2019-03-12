Oman suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights to and from its airports

on Tuesday suspended takeoffs and landings by MAX planes at its airports, said its authority, making it the latest country to do so after a deadly crash in

Muscat's Public Authority for Civil "is temporarily suspending operations of MAX into and out of all Omani airports until further notice," it said in a statement on

On Sunday a new 737 MAX 8 went down minutes into a flight from to Nairobi, killing all 157 people on board.

That came after a 737 crashed in in October, killing 189.

Oman's national carrier, Air, has five Boeing MAX in its fleet, according to the airline's website.

The sultanate is the first Gulf country to suspend flights by the following Sunday's crash.

Dubai's said on Monday that it was "monitoring the situation" and it was "confident in the airworthiness of our fleet".

and on Tuesday became the latest countries to suspend operations of the MAX 8, following South Korea, Singapore, and

has barred all 737 MAX planes from its airspace, while US authorities ordered Boeing to improve and the model's manoeuvring system.

