Fit-again Hardik joins Mumbai Indians' pre-tournament camp

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was ruled out of the T20 and the ongoing ODI series against due to "lower back stiffness", resumed training Tuesday at the pre-season camp of three-time IPL champions Indians.

Hardik was ruled out of the limited overs series against as a precautionary measure and was subsequently replaced by Ravindra Jadeja in the 50-over squad.

The seam all-rounder along with his elder brother joined the at the Reliance Corporate Park ground in Ghansoli, a told

The official informed that Hardik did "strength endurance training" on Tuesday but refused to divulge any further information.

Hardik, who has played 11 Tests, 45 ODIs and 38 T20s, had returned to action during the limited-overs series in after being handed a provisional suspension for his sexist remarks a TV chat show.

Hardik possibly would have played a few matches of the Mushtaq Ali T20 had Baroda qualified for the

Apart from Pandya brothers, the others joined the camp are off-spinner Jayant Yadav, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, pacer Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Mitchell McClenaghan and wicket-keeper

It was learnt that the squad will continue its training program at the New facility over the weekend and are tentatively scheduled to move to in from March 17.

Led by Rohit Sharma, will open their campaign against Capitals on March 24 at the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)