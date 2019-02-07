Silver futures fall Rs 211 to Rs 39,935 per kg

Silver prices were down by Rs 211 to Rs 39,935 per kg in futures trade Thursday after speculators reduced their exposure to book profits.

Silver for delivery in March fell by Rs 211, or 0.53 per cent, to trade at Rs 39,935 per kg in a business turnover of 14,545 lots at the

On similar lines, the for delivery in 202, or 0.5 per cent, to Rs 40,540 per kg with a business turnover of 3,005 lots.

In the international market, however, silver rose 0.20 per cent to USD 15.69 an ounce in Singapore Thursday.

Marketmen said trimming of positions by speculators to book profits at prevailing levels, mainly led to the fall in silver price at futures trade here.

