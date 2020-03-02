Bajaj Auto sales drops 10% to 354,913 units in Feb; exports rise 9%

on Monday reported 10 per cent decline in total sales at 354,913 units in February as against 393,089 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales declined by 24 per cent at 168,747 units last month as compared to 221,706 units in February 2019, said in a statement.

The company further said its total were down 5 per cent at 310,222 units as compared to 327,985 units in the year-ago month.

Domestic were at 146,876 units last month as against 186,523 units in February 2019, a decline of 21 per cent, it added.

Overall commercial vehicles sales also declined by 31 per cent at 44,691 units last month as compared to 65,104 units in the year-ago period with domestic sales dropping by 38 per cent at 21,871 units as against 35,183 units in February 2019.

said its total exports last month were up 9 per cent at 1,86,166 units as compared to 1,71,383 units in February 2019.