Bajaj Auto sales marginally up at 4,04,624 units in June

Bajaj Auto Ltd Monday reported a marginal increase in total sales at 4,04,624 units in June as against 4,04,429 units in the year-ago month.

Total domestic sales were at 2,29,225 units last month as compared to 2,34,576 units in June 2018, a decline of 2 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Motorcycle sales in the domestic market were down 1 per cent to 1,99,340 units in June as against 2,00,949 units in the same month a year ago, it added.

Similarly, commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market also declined by 11 per cent to 29,885 units last month as compared to 33,627 units in June last year.

Total exports in June, however, grew by 3 per cent to 1,75,399 units from 1,69,853 units in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto said its motorcycle exports grew by 11 per cent to 1,51,951 units in June this year from 1,36,803 units in the year-ago month.

Commercial vehicle exports were, however, down by 29 per cent at 23,448 units as against 33,050 units in the same month last year, the company said.

