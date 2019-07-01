JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Maruti Suzuki sales down 14 pc in June

No bank has power to employ bouncers to recover loans: govt
Business Standard

IndiGo server faces technical issues at Bengaluru airport

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru/ Mumbai 

IndiGo passengers faced a harrowing time at Bengaluru airport Monday as the airline's server was down for more than half-an-hour in the morning.

The country's largest airline said the server has been restored and is functioning normally.

"Due to some technical reasons, IndiGo server at Bangalore airport was down from 4:29 am to 5:07 am this morning. The server is restored and functioning normally.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

IndiGo operates more than 1,300 flights daily.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 12:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU