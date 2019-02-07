Bajaj Electricals shares jump over 9 pc post Q3 earnings

Shares of Electricals Thursday soared over 9 per cent after the company posted a 73.55 per cent rise in standalone net profit for October-December 2018 quarter.

The company's shares jumped 9.44 per cent to close at Rs 518.80 on the BSE. Intra-day, it zoomed 10.34 per cent to Rs 523.10.

At the NSE, shares surged 8 per cent to close at Rs 515.15.

In terms of volume, 1.26 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the BSE, while over 17 lakh shares were traded on the NSE.

Electricals Thursday reported a 73.55 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 63.92 crore for the quarter ended December 2018, led by a robust performance in and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) segments.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 36.83 crore in the same period a year-ago, Electricals said in a BSE filing.

Total income was also up at Rs 2,161.83 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 1,145.13 crore in the year-ago period.

