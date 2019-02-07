Travel Food Services (TFS) Bags Three Awards at India Food Forum

/ -- TFS' Raildhaba, The Irish House and Streat win big at the awards



(TFS), India's leading Travel F&B and Retail Company, won big at the prestigious Food Forum 2019 yesterday, to take home three awards for The Irish House at Terminal 3, IGIA, Airport, and its in-house concepts - Streat and Raildhaba. The awards, which were held at in Mumbai, were announced by IMAGES Foodservice Awards 2019 on the second day of Food Forum 2019.

concept of Raildhaba won the Images Awards for Excellence in service in-rail. Raildhaba has been recognised by Indian Railways and IRCTC to maintain the strict quality control norms, the same has also received international acclaim at FAB 2017.

Award winning launch of Streat by TFS was done in May 2018 and was a high-impact first-of-its-kind launch at any Indian Airport, it was widely covered in media including mainlines, trade, regional and bloggers as well.

The third award was bagged by The Irish House by for Chain of the Year: Pubs & Bars.

Gaurav Dewan, COO and Business Head, Travel Food Services, says, "We feel honoured to have successfully represented the evolving Indian at the prestigious Food Forum. We are constantly striving to bring together operational excellence and innovative concepts to challenge the existing market parameters and to work towards the transformation of in India. To be recognised and awarded at such an admired platform motivates us further in this endeavour, and we hope to continue our efforts to put India on the international travel F&B and "



Travel Food Services was awarded in the following categories at the India Food Forum 2019:Chain of the Year: Pubs & Bars - The Irish House by Travel Food ServicesMost Admired Food Service Outlet Launch of the Year - Dilli Streat, Terminal 3, NewImages Award for Excellence in service in-rail - Raildhaba at Travel Food Services About Travel Food ServicesTravel Food Services (TFS) is India's leading travel F&B and Retail Company, with more than 300 outlets across including Airports, Railway Stations and Highways spread across 19 cities. With major concessions across key airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, TFS has been transforming for over 75 million passengers every year through a variety of cuisines across its diverse formats of restaurants, cafes, bars, and lounges.

TFS has partnered with UK, which brings 50 years of rich experience of the global thereby enabling TFS to strengthen its market leadership and continue to accelerate India growth in the years ahead. For more information, visit https://www.travelfoodservices.com/.

