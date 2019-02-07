Rahane to lead Rest of India against Ranji champions Vidarbha, Rahul to lead India A vs Lions

Test vice- will lead the Rest of side against champions Vidarbha in the match to be played in from February 12-16.

A day later, Test opener KL Rahul will lead A in the second unofficial 'Test' against the England Lions at Wayanad.

The Rest of India side's batting line-up bears a formidable look with a lot of current India players in the mix.

Apart from Rahane, there will be other senior internationals like Mayank Agarwal, who impressed against in the recent Test series, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer along with fringe players like wicketkeeper and off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham.

Saurashtra keeper-batsman Snell Patel, who scored a hundred in the Ranji final and left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja, with fifty-plus wickets, have also made the cut.

As has become the norm now, both Rest of India and India A squad have wrist spinners. Rajasthan's is in the Rest squad while Punjab's is in the A squad.

UP's Ankit Rajpoot, Karnataka's Ronit More, Kerala's and Rajasthan's left-armer Tanveer ul Haq will make the four-pronged pace attack, rewarded for their good show in

Rest of India squad: (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, (wicket-keeper), Krishnappa Gowtham, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ankit Rajpoot, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Ronit More, Sandeep Warrier, Rinku Singh,



India A squad: KL Rahul (Captain), AR Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Ankeet Bawne, Karun Nair, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, K.S. Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Jalaj Saxena, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Varun Aaron.

