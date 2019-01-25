Bakshi, Shirke qualify for national finals

-
City golfer Nakul Bakshi and Vikas Shirke clinched the final qualification spots of the Mumbai Leg of the Mercedes Golf Trophy 2019.
Bakshi carded a nett score of 71 while Shirke carded 72.4 on day 3 of the Mumbai qualifications, a media release said on Friday.
The duo will now be competing at the national finals of the tournament to be played at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune from March 27- 29, along with four other qualifiers from Mumbai.
Commenting after the win, Bakshi said, "I appreciate the effort. I am very glad that my hard work has paid off and has resulted in this achievement."
Over 300 golfers participated on the three days of the Mumbai qualifications.
A total of 14 qualifiers have been identified so far from the three legs of the tournament including Pune, Bangalore and Mumbai.
Mercedes Trophy will now proceed to its next qualification destination of Ahmedabad scheduled to tee off on February 1 at the Kalhar Blues & Greens.
Prominent winners included Sandip Agarwal who won the Ballantine's Long Drive Challenge with an impressive drive of 280 yards.
Shashi Kiran Shetty was declared the winner in the Standard Chartered Closest to Pin contest.
In the Mercedes-Benz Closest to Pin in Two Shots, Sumit Yagnick landed the ball at 8ft from the pin to win the contest.
Karthik Gala who landed the ball on the line won the Mercedes-Benz Straightest Drive contest.
