Ravinder Takkar appointed Vodafone Idea CEO; Balesh Sharma steps down

Mobile operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said Balesh Sharma has stepped down as its CEO citing personal reasons.
Ravinder Takkar, currently Vodafone Group's representative in India, will be appointed as the new MD and CEO with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.
"The Board of Vodafone Idea today announced that it has accepted Balesh Sharma's request for personal reasons to step down as CEO of Vodafone Idea. Balesh will be taking up a new role with Vodafone Group, which will be announced in due course," the statement added.
