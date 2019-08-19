JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Voda Idea, Airtel lose 41.75 lakh users in June; Jio and BSNL gain: Trai
Business Standard

Ravinder Takkar appointed Vodafone Idea CEO; Balesh Sharma steps down

Ravinder Takkar, currently Vodafone Group's representative in India, will be appointed as the new MD and CEO with immediate effect, the company said in a statement

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea

Mobile operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said Balesh Sharma has stepped down as its CEO citing personal reasons.

Ravinder Takkar, currently Vodafone Group's representative in India, will be appointed as the new MD and CEO with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.

"The Board of Vodafone Idea today announced that it has accepted Balesh Sharma's request for personal reasons to step down as CEO of Vodafone Idea. Balesh will be taking up a new role with Vodafone Group, which will be announced in due course," the statement added.
First Published: Mon, August 19 2019. 17:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU