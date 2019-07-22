Bandhan Bank strengthens senior management

Private lender Bandhan Bank, which reported a net profit of Rs 701 crore in the first quarter of the current financial, on Monday announced the appointment of Sanjeev Naryani as head of business.

The bank said in a statement that Naryani would spearhead branch banking, wholesale banking, agri-business, retail lending, third party products and digital banking.

Naryani's former assignment was with the State Bank of India where he served for 32 years.

MD and CEO of Chandra Sekhar Ghosh said that Naryani brings with him a wealth of experience.

