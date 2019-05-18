Banerjee asks EC to ensure peaceful and impartial voting in

-
Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday wrote to the Election Commission to ensure "peaceful and impartial" elections in the state without the interference of the BJP.
The EC should ensure that Sunday's polling is held without the "undue interference of the central government" and any "intervention by the ruling party at the Centre", Banerjee, West Bengal chief minister said.
"In the final phase of the election tomorrow, I would request your good office to kindly ensure that election is completed peacefully, impartially and without any undue interference of the Central government and any intervention by the ruling party at the centre," Banerjee wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.
She also requested the poll body to "protect democratic institutions and federal structure of the country and extend due respect to the opposition parties".
