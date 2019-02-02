Bangladeshi woman gets 10 years in jail for torturing woman

A local court here has sentenced a Bangladeshi woman to ten years in jail for torturing a woman in a bid to force her into prostitution.

(40), originally from Satkhira district in Bangladesh, was also fined Rs 6,000 by District and SP Gondhalekar, an said.

Two others, identified as Afjal (35) and Ramadevi Yallappa Dodamani (61) were acquitted in the case registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the added.

An accused identified as is absconding.

said the victim, a 24-year-old national, was tortured to forcefully make her work as a at Munshi's brothel.

She suffered grievous injuries on her breasts and lost some teeth, the court was told.

