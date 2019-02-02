MP: Six men held for trying to extort money from Dy Speaker

Six persons, who allegedly wrote threatening letters to Madhya Pradesh Assembly's deputy Speaker Kawre and another MLA by posing as naxals and demanded money, were arrested Saturday, the police said.

Efforts were on to arrest three more accused, district of Police said.

Santosh Uike (28), Dasor Uike (22), Sitam Uike (23), Ranjeet Uike (30), (25) and (20) had allegedly written threatening letters to Kawre, MLA from Lanji, and Sanjay Uike, MLA from Baiher.

Both the constituencies fall in naxal-affected areas of the district.

On a tip-off, the accused were arrested from Roopjar police station area, Tiwari said. Some weapons were also seized, he added.

"Three of their accomplices managed to flee," the SP said.

The accused had also carried out robberies in Udhghati area on January 7 and January 13, he said.

Kawre and approached police after receiving letters from 'Pahar Singh', who claimed to be a naxal and demanded Rs 12 lakh each from them.

The SP said that Santosh Uike confessed that he and his accomplices had written the letters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)