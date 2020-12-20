JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Create banks focused on bad loans crisis, says CII in budget suggestion
Business Standard

Bank of Baroda concludes three-way amalgamation with Dena, Vijaya banks

All customers will now have access to the bank's digital channels

Topics
Bank of Baroda | Dena Bank | Vijaya Bank

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Bank of Baroda
Bank of Baroda is an Indian state-owned International banking and financial services company | Photo: Shutterstock

State-run Bank of Baroda on Sunday said it has completed integration of 3,898 branches of erstwhile Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with itself.

In a first three-way amalgamation, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank were merged with Bank of Baroda from April 1, 2019.

The bank has completed the integration of 1,770 erstwhile Dena Bank branches in December 2020, and had earlier completed the integration of 2,128 erstwhile Vijaya Bank branches in September 2020, the lender said in a release.

"We have successfully completed integration of erstwhile banks with Bank of Baroda amidst the challenges faced under the COVID environment. We are happy to once again welcome all our esteemed customers and request them to avail full suite of Bank of Baroda's products and digital solutions," the bank's managing director and CEO Sanjiv Chadha said in the release.

Over 5 crore customer accounts were migrated. In addition to branches, all ATMs, POS machines and credit cards have been migrated successfully.

The bank said all customers now have access to a total of 8,248 domestic branches and 10,318 ATMs across India, which will provide them complete access to its entire suite of products and services.

All customers will now have access to the bank's digital channels.

Debit cards already issued to customers by erstwhile banks will continue to function until the stipulated expiry of the card, the bank said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, December 20 2020. 16:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.