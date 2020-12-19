RBI Central Board meets to take stock of economy amid global challenges

The Central Board of the (RBI) met on Friday to review the current economic situation in the backdrop of global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the central bank.



The board reviewed customer education initiatives and resolution of customer complaints, and discussed the draft Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India, the RBI said in a statement.



“The board noted the change in the Bank’s financial year from July-June to April-March and the changes in the unit of presentation from millions/billions to lakhs/crores,” the statement said. .