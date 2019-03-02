Banning JeI will only drive their activities underground: Omar

Saturday said the Centre should reconsider its decision of banning the (JeI) as the move would serve no purpose except "to drive their activities underground".

"The centre should reconsider its recent decision. The situation in J&K had improved drastically between 1996 and 2014/15 without having to resort to such bans. There is nothing to suggest that this ban will in any way contribute to any improvement on the ground," he wrote on

The former of said after the outbreak of turmoil in the state, the organisation was banned for more than five years in 1990, but such a ban "served no purpose and achieved nothing".

"In the battle of ideas & ideologies we in the @JKNC_ have always opposed the Jammat in the political space. The recent ban & crackdown against their leadership, members, schools & properties will serve no purpose except to drive their activities underground," he said.

Omar said while his party always had a difficult relationship with the JeI, he cannot support the crackdown on its leaders and activists.

"The @JKNC_ has always had a difficult relationship with the Jamaat in J&K & have often been on different sides of the ideological divide. In spite of these difference I can not support the recent crack down against them (sic)," he added.

The Centre on Thursday banned the for five years under on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and is expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the state.

A notification, banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was issued by the after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by

