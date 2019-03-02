After Centre ban, several properties linked to JeI leaders sealed in Kashmir: police

Authorities in have sealed several properties belonging to (JeI), including residences of some of its activists, police said Saturday, days after the Centre banned the outfit on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant groups and was likely to "escalate secessionist movement".

Several properties, including residential houses, belonging to various leaders and activists were sealed in many areas of the city and elsewhere in the Valley Friday night, a said.

He said of leaders have also been freezed.

Various district magistrates have also sought list of moveable and immovable properties of the leaders, he said.

However, it was not clear if the move was linked to the ban on or was done by NIA in connection with its probe into money-laundering cases.

The Centre Thursday banned for five years under on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and was expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the state.

A notification, banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was issued by the after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by

The ban follows a massive crackdown on the outfit in the Valley since last week. Around 150 leaders and activists of the outfit have been detained in raids at several places across

According to central government officials, the was responsible for the creation of the state's biggest group and the brain behind the formation of Conference.

The Hurriyat, a conglomerate of separatists, has been ideologically supporting Pakistan-sponsored violent terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, they say.

Kashmir-based political parties have criticized the ban on JeI.

