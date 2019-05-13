Barcelona bounce back from Champions League nightmare with win over Getafe

Barcelona's recovery has begun and Getafe's hopes of qualifying for the tournament could be over after they were beaten 2-0 at on Sunday.

Arturo Vidal's finish and a Djene Dakonam own-goal saw Barca bounce back from their capitulation against Liverpool, even if their fans had not forgotten judging by the swathes of empty seats and scattering of whistles before kick-off.

"It has been a difficult game for all of us," said

"We are trying to heal a wound that isn't small." might have hoped for their opponents to suffer a longer European hangover but instead they drop out of the top four, with one match left to play, after eased to a 3-1 victory over Alaves.

"We lost but I'm proud," said

"We have to win our last game and then we'll see." now sit fourth, level on points with Getafe, but in front due to their superior head-to-head. They finish the season away at struggling Real Valladolid while are at home to Villarreal.

Barcelona's victory means they stretch their lead at the top of the table to 11 points over Atletico Madrid, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Sevilla, and 18 ahead of Real, who lost 3-1 to Real Sociedad after was sent off.

If they beat in the final of the Copa del Rey on May 25, Barca will claim a second domestic double in as many years but even that will not make amends for the collapse at Anfield.

insisted on Saturday he wants to continue as and a smooth end to the season, including winning the cup, might reduce the appetite for change. "It is the first step," Valverde said.

They will be without the injured for the final in and the sight of hobbling off against Getafe, clutching his hamstring, will be a concern.

The whistles before kick-off had not been unanimous, with some also chanting



"Barca until the end", but the empty seats at perhaps sent the loudest message.

thought he had put Getafe ahead in the first half but was ruled offside by VAR and then hit the post in the 88th minute with a header from close range.

In between, Vidal gave the lead, turning in the rebound after Gerard Pique's header was pushed out by

Molina might have equalised but instead forced a late second after a one-two with Sergi Roberto was poked in by Getafe's Djene.

- Real lose again -



==========================Real Madrid's revival from their own exit is yet to materialise as Zinedine Zidane's side slipped to their second defeat in three games.

"It's a shame because we played well," said Zidane. "Even with ten men we created chances." It is also now only three wins from eight for Madrid, who took the lead thanks to a brilliant individual goal from Brahim Diaz, the former Manchester City finishing after a mesmeric, weaving run.

But equalised after a silky backheel from Willian Jose and defender Vallejo was sent off before half-time for saving a shot with his hand.

parried away Willian's penalty but La Real capitalised on their extra man as Joseba Zaldua headed in at the back post before Ander Barrenetxea drove in.

Madrid' defeat confirms Atletico as the highest-placed club in the Spanish capital for a second consecutive year as the Wanda Metropolitano waved goodbye to their

Atletico's players formed a tunnel for the tearful Godin after the final whistle, with a message in the centre circle that read "Gracias Diego".

"It's goodbye from Godin the but there will always be one more Atletico fan," Godin said in a speech, surrounded by the trophies he has won.

Godin was unable to finish with a home win after cancelled out Koke's deflected opener.

A point for means they could yet snatch fourth place on the final day, as they sit two points behind Getafe and Valencia.

But Valencia are in pole position, Carlos Soler, and giving them victory over Alaves to ease the disappointment of losing to Arsenal in the semi-finals on Thursday.

At the other end of the table, Girona are all but relegated. Their 2-1 defeat to Levante leaves them needing to make up three points on Celta Vigo, as well as a six-goal swing in goal difference next weekend.

