Wanted criminal nabbed in Agra

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Haryana's Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a wanted sharpshooter, who was carrying a reward of Rs 75,000, from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, officials said Wednesday.

A spokesman of the police department said the arrested was identified as Amit, alias Chottu alias Sultan, a resident of Soop village inBaghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

"The accused, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 75,000, was nabbed on Tuesday from Agra by a nine-member STF team led by Inspector Satish Deswal.Amit was allegedly involved in a number of crimes and had been absconding for the last nine years," the official said.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 19:55 IST

