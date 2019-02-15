Battle of pride as Aizawl FC host Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan

Former champions Aizawl FC and Mohun Bagan will play for pride when face each other in a return leg fixture of 12th at the here on Saturday.

Aizawl FC are seventh on the points table with 14 points from 15 games. The team has now picked up five points since new took over and have a game in hand over their Saturday opponents Mohun Bagan.

Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, are currently sixth after 16 games with 23 points and they would want to finish as high up the table as possible in the closing stages of the league.

Aizawl go into the game as favourites in their home game. The first leg in Kolkata ended in a 2-2 draw, thanks to a brilliant freekick by David in added time and that was probably the game which started Mohun Bagan's slide.

Aizawl have also defeated FC in their previous match, which would boost their confidence, while Mohun Bagan have lost one and drawn two, going into Saturday's game.

Mohun Bagan still look formidable though, with an attack comprising of players like Cameroon striker Dipanda Dicka, who has scored seven goals already, and Ugandan forward Henry Kisekka, along with Haitian winger Norde in their ranks.

was clear about his ambitions from this year's league campaign during his pre-match press conference.

"We are not thinking about the past. We are not taking tomorrow's match lightly. We are trying to concentrate all through the 90 minutes. Aizwal's management is good and they have good players. We must finish well, our target is to finish top four," he said.

Aizawl's last game against Gokulam was postponed as Kozhikode-based side were stuck in due to heavy snowfall after their game against Real Aizawl, therefore, will be playing after a rest of 15 days on their home ground and that should be an advantage.

seemed to be trying to drive home that point in the pre-game presser commenting, "After I got the charge of the team, there were a few transformations and we had different results in the past three matches and they were all big matches.

"Tomorrow's game is with a big team and we will try to give our best. The Mizo players are very talented. If they play well and as a team then definitely we can be in a better position," he said.

"The three points are very important for us tomorrow. Mohun Began have good players but they are also struggling for results. We have an upper hand since its a home match.

