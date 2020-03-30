Be ready to convert 20K coaches into isolation ward: Railway Board to zones

The railways may be required to convert up to 20,000 train coaches into isolation wards for treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Railway Board has told its zonal units.

In a letter to general managers of zonal railways on Monday, the board has said that initially 5,000 coaches will be converted into isolation wards and asked them to make preparations for it.

It also said that the railways had held consultations with Armed Forces Medical Services, medical departments of various zonal railways, and Ayushman Bharat before taking the decision.

Prototypes of Isolation coach for #COVID19 is made by Railways at Kamakhya in Assam and New Delhi.



We are working day and night to fight against this pandemic and contribute in every possible way.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/W69LJVgnOf — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 29, 2020

Five zonal railways have already prepared prototypes for the coach-turned-isolation wards, it said.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, while the death toll rose to 29, according to the Union Health Ministry.