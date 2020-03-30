JUST IN
Covid-19: Railways to donate Rs 151 cr to PM-CARES Fund, says Piyush Goyal
Be ready to convert 20K coaches into isolation ward: Railway Board to zones

Five zonal railways have already prepared prototypes for the coach-turned-isolation wards, it said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The board has said that initially 5,000 coaches will be converted into isolation wards and asked them to make preparations for it. Source: Indian Railways

The railways may be required to convert up to 20,000 train coaches into isolation wards for treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Railway Board has told its zonal units.

In a letter to general managers of zonal railways on Monday, the board has said that initially 5,000 coaches will be converted into isolation wards and asked them to make preparations for it.

It also said that the railways had held consultations with Armed Forces Medical Services, medical departments of various zonal railways, and Ayushman Bharat before taking the decision.

Five zonal railways have already prepared prototypes for the coach-turned-isolation wards, it said.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, while the death toll rose to 29, according to the Union Health Ministry.
First Published: Mon, March 30 2020. 17:40 IST

