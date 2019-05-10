Beijing slams US for 'unreasonable suppression' of China Mobile

-
Beijing on Friday slammed the US for the "unreasonable suppression" of China Mobile after US regulators denied the telecom giant's request to operate in the US market, citing national security concerns.
"We urge the US to... stop the wrong practice of always using national security (as a pretext), and stop the unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.
