Beijing slams US for 'unreasonable suppression' of China Mobile

on Friday slammed the US for the "unreasonable suppression" of Mobile after US regulators denied the telecom giant's request to operate in the US market, citing national security concerns.

"We urge the US to... stop the wrong practice of always using national security (as a pretext), and stop the unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises," Chinese said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)