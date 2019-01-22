Benckenbauer, Mark Spitz, Steve Waugh among legends to attend Laureus Sports Awards

Germany's winning and manager Franz Beckenbauer, nine-time Spitz and legend will be amongst a host of sporting legends gracing the Awards here on February 18.

Academy will lead a glittering collection of his fellow members at the awards ceremony, including no fewer than 20 gold medal winners, five winners and world champions from a variety of

Former Australian Waugh will be the sole present on the occasion as an Academy member.

members who will be in are:



Football: Franz Beckenbauer, Cafu, Marcel Desailly, Luis Figo, Carles Puyol, Alessandro Del Piero;



Athletics: Sergey Bubka, Cathy Freeman, Tegla Loroupe, Edwin Moses, Nawal El Moutawakel, Daley Thompson;Rugby: Sean Fitzpatrick, Morn du Plessis, Hugo Porta;Golf: Lorena Ochoa; Tennis: Boris Becker, Li Na, Monica Seles; Cycling: Fabian Cancellara, Chris Hoy;Gymnastics: Nadia Comaneci, Alexey Nemov, Li Xiaopeng; Boxing: Marvelous Marvin HaglerSkateboarding: Tony Hawk; Motor Sport: Giacomo Agostini, Mick Doohan, Emerson Fittipaldi;Rowing: Steve Redgrave; American Football: Marcus Allen; Table Tennis: Deng Yaping;Swimming: Dawn Fraser, Spitz; Sport: Tanni Grey-Thompson;Winter Sport: Maria Hfl-Riesch, Franz Klammer, Katarina Witt, Yang Yang;Cricket:

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)