38 officers complete specialisation course at Naval institute

As many as 38 officers including five from friendly foreign navies completed a specialisation course at the (NIAT), Naval Base, here Tuesday.

The passing out parade of the 58th Air Engineering and Air Electrical Officers Specialisation course (Aeronautical Engineers) was held at the Naval base.

A total of 38 officers who passed out included 29 from the Indian Navy, four from and five from friendly foreign navies of Vietnam, and Bangladesh, a Defence release said.

The passing out parade was reviewed by Rear Admiral Joy Chatterjee, Command Medical of Southern Naval Command.

Chatterjee congratulated all officers of the passing out course and the award winners in particular.

He exhorted them to rise to the challenge in taking on increased responsibilities, consequent to induction of new generation aircraft.

He also lauded the efforts of NIAT, which is also the 'Centre of Excellence for Aeronautical Science and Technology,' in ensuring high standards of excellence in aeronautical technical training and rendering 62 years of yeoman service to naval aviation.

The officers underwent 52 weeks of intensive training in advanced aeronautical subjects, besides practical training on various types of aircraft operated by both Indian and Coast Guard.

and Sub were awarded trophies for standing first in overall order of merit among Air Engineering and Air Electrical officers respectively.

The trophy for Best All-Round of the course was awarded to Sub Gaurav Tyagi, while the Venduruthy Shield for Best Air Technical Project was awarded to a syndicate comprising S Sahoo, Lieutenant and Sub Lieutenant Gaurav Tyagi, the release said.

On passing out from NIAT, the officers would be proceeding to their respective air squadrons at various air stations for their competency, which would culminate with the award of M.Tech degree, from and Technology (CUSAT), it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)