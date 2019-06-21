JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Karna CM launches 'village stay' programme, announces 300-bed

2nd round of MRF MMSC National car racing championship begins
Business Standard

Hospital employee held for stealing chain from corpse

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

A woman employee of a government medical college hospital here was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing a gold chain from a corpse, police said.

Based on a complaint from the kin of the deceased that the chain weighing 1.5 sovereigns was missing from the body, the grade 2 attender was held, the police said.

The deceased, who had been admitted to the hospital on Thursday after she committed suicide, died this morning.

The accused attender confessed to the crime after being questioned. Also, she admitted to have committed a similar theft earlier also, they said.

Meanwhile, a statement from the state health minister K K Shylaja said her office has directed to suspend the woman attender from service.

The State Human Rights Commission too has asked the Medical College Police to inquire into the incident and submit report.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 20:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU