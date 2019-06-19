APAI for bridging institution-industries gap

-
ALSO READ
Film on Maulana Abul Kalam Azad set to hit theatres on Jan 18
MANUU signs MoU with Al-Mustafa International University, Iran
Maulana Azad's contribution, vision of unity should be highlighted more: Director
Polymaths will reshape the future of education : WB Governor
Muslim scholars, leaders condemn Pulwama attack; blame Pak for dastardly act
-
Association of Professional Academic Institutions (APAI), West Bengal, Wednesday stressed the need for bridging the gap between academic institutions and industries.
It seeks to motivate and guide students to remain in West Bengal and pursue engineering and technical education at affordable costs, APAI officials said announcing its four-day counselling fair from June 21 here.
Prof Saikat Maitra, Vice Chancellor of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), APAI president Taranjit Singh and general secretary Satyam Roychowdhury were present on the occasion.
Singh said, "The main objective of APAI Fair is to reach out to students and present them with the best opportunities available in Bengal that will help further their career. The right guidance towards choosing a career path based on one's interest and aptitude is extremely vital."
The fair will showcase a plethora of opportunities across education segments with a focus on engineering and technical education.
It is a platform which provides pre-counseling workshops and sessions for aspirants in the respective fields with colleges and universities of West Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU