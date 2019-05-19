Bengal poll violence: CPI(M) leader Yechury speaks to CEC

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said he had spoken to the chief election commissioner about the violence in West Bengal in the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

"Spoke to CEC Shri Sunil Arora ji, apprised him of the large scale attempts at rigging and violence in Dum Dum, Diamond Harbour, Kolkata Uttar, Jadavpur. He has assured us. We hope at this final stage of the poll, they can ensure that people are allowed to vote, freely and fairly," the Left leader said in a tweet.

West Bengal has witnessed violence in all the seven phases of polling. On Sunday, polling was held for nine Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

