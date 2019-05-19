Tej Pratap's bodyguards bash up journalists at polling booth in Patna

Private security guards of on Sunday beat up a couple of photo journalists in the city after one of them allegedly smashed the windscreen of the former minister's vehicle, enraged over the car crushing the toes of a fellow lensman.

The incident took place at the here, where a polling station has been set up and the had arrived to cast his vote for the Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

After casting his vote, a fuming Yadav told reporters, "Am I not supposed to exercise my constitutional right? People had surrounded the vehicle in a way that it was getting difficult to move. And as soon as we realised somebody has been hurt, the car stopped."



"Still, some of you journalists clambered on the bonnet and started banging on the windscreen, leaving it damaged badly. In such a situation, what choice do security personnel have except to intervene," he said.

The incident drew strong condemnation from a number of journalists' bodies, which demanded an apology from the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is the BJP candidate from the seat, said, "This is unfortunate. Should not have happened."



Police said a probe has been ordered into the incident.

"Investigation is on into the incident and upon completion, action will be taken in accordance with law," said Senior of Police, Patna, Garima Malik.

