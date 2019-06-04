Axis Trustee to start operations in GIFT-IFSC

Axis Services became the to commence operations in international services centre (IFSC) at GIFT City, a statement said.

In November 2018, Sebi came out with regulatory framework for (AIFs) to set up operations in GIFT IFSC, thereby opening doors for fund houses to consider GIFT as preferred destination and companies to offer for such AIFs.

" (promoted by Axis Bank) became the to start operations at GIFT IFSC," the statement by GIFT City said Tuesday.

Axis Trustee will provide to units for their external commercial borrowing transactions and to AIFs. It may also offer agency services for cross border merger and acquisition transactions, it added.

"Trustee operations are key enabler for the eco-system as they provide key support for the growth of various businesses in With Axis Trustee one of the reputed entity setting base in GIFT IFSC, it would help fund industry, and other key international to set up base in GIFT.

"In coming days, we see a huge volume of transactions in the trustee operations to take place from this centre," Dipesh Shah, head IFSC-GIFT City, said.

International Tec-City (GIFT City) is the government project in partnership with IL&FS for developing India's first global financial hub.

GIFT is India's first multi-service special economic zone with status which is catering to the nation's large market by offering global firms, world-class infrastructure and facilities.

