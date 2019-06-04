HC sets aside order suspending passport of Iqbal Memon's son in FEMA enquiry

The has set aside the Centre's order suspending the of the son of Mohammed for not personally attending the Enforcement Directorate's investigation in a (FEMA) enquiry.

The court's order recently came on a plea by Iqbal Memon's son Memon, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) who has been residing permanently in UAE since 1993.

Junaid had challenged the suspension of his by the Centre in August 2015, on the ED's request to revoke the for his refusing to join the investigation despite issuance of summons.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru, in his order, said the of Junaid could not have been suspended in public interest.

The court noted that Junaid had voluntarily agreed to appear by tele-conferencing and to make arrangements for it but that was not accepted by the agency.

As per a February 2016 communication of Department of to Mohammed Iqbal Memon, he is no longer designated as a Specially Designated Narcotics Trafficker.

